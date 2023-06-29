Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius set for Sep. 16 in Las Vegas

The UFC’s card scheduled for Mexican Independence Day is starting to take shape.

Multiple people with knowledge of the matchup confirmed to MMA Fighting that flyweight contenders Tracy Cortez and Jasmine Jasudavicius will face off in Las Vegas on Sep. 16. The fight card is headlined by a women’s flyweight title rematch between champion Alexa Grasso and former champion Valentina Shevchenko. MMA Junkie was first to report the news.

Unbeaten since her professional debut, Cortez (10-1) joined the UFC in 2019, competing as a bantamweight and scoring decision wins over Vanessa Melo and Stephanie Egger. Cortez then dropped down to flyweight, where she won two in a row by decision, most recently outpointing Melissa Gatto at UFC 274. That win earned the 29-year-old Cortez the No. 14 spot in the UFC’s flyweight rankings, and she looks to continue her climb upward.

Making her UFC debut just last year is the 34-year-old Jasudavicius (9-2, who has had a more difficult go of things. After winning her UFC debut against Kay Hansen, she dropped a decision to Natalia Silva in her next fight. It’s been smooth sailing for Jasudavicius since then, however, as she picked up back-to-back wins in fights against Gabriella Fernandes and Miranda Maverick this year. The latter moved her into the No. 15 spot in the UFC’s rankings.

Aside from the planned women’s flyweight title fight, the event also features a pivotal welterweight matchup between Shavkat Rakhmonov and Kelvin Gastelum, and a middleweight title between Chris Curtis and Anthony Hernandez.

Mike Heck contributed to this report.