Henry Cejudo reveals he’s out of UFC 292 fight with Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera due to shoulder injury

Henry Cejudo’s comeback will have to wait a little bit longer.

On Thursday, the former two-division champion revealed a lingering shoulder injury will keep him from fight at UFC 292, where he was scheduled to face Marlon “Chito” Vera in a marquee matchup on the Boston card.

“Unfortunately due to my right shoulder, I won’t be able to fight,” Cejudo said on Instagram. “I’ve already torn my left shoulder, where I was out for about a year. I don’t want it to tear further than what it already is. That being said, there’s a tear in there. The cat’s out the bag. It’s actually a 50 percent tear.

“I stretched it out to as much as I possibly could, because I love that ‘Chito’ Vera matchup, and for those that really know me, know I’m all about the money, that I’m all about competing.”

Cejudo was making a quick turnaround to face Vera in August after he lost a split decision in May to reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling in his return from retirement.

Even when the fight was first announced, the 2008 Olympic gold medalist admitted that there was concern about his health, especially with the fight booked barely three months after his previous outing.

Now, Cejudo has been forced to withdraw from the fight and hopes to make his return after six to eight weeks of physical therapy and stem cell treatment on his shoulder.

Vera’s reaction to the news was blunt.

As far as what’s next for Cejudo, he appears ready to move past the matchup with Vera, and he’s instead turning his attention back to a different fight.

“At the end of the day, the guy that I still want, No. 1 contender, his name is Merab [Dvalishvili],” Cejudo said. “So that’s what I’m looking forward to, and who knows guys, there could be a special matchup between me and Brandon Moreno if you guys think about it.”

Cejudo targeted a showdown with Merab Dvailisvhili following his loss to Sterling in May, but that was also delayed after the Georgian bantamweight had to undergo surgery on his injured hand, which sidelined him for three to four months.

Perhaps they are now destined to meet after all with Cejudo no longer able to compete against Vera in August.