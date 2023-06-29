PFL announces full playoff card for Aug. 4 with featherweights and light heavyweights competing

The PFL will return to action on Aug. 4 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio with featherweights and light heavyweights headlining the card.

At the top, Bubba Jenkins looks to take another stab at getting to the finals at featherweight when he faces upstart contender Jesus Pinedo, who eliminated 2022 PFL champion Brendan Loughnane with a stunning first-round knockout top punch his own ticket to the playoffs.

Jenkins came up short in his bid to win the PFL title in 2022 after falling to Loughnane so he’ll attempt to secure his spot in the finals again when he competes in August.

The other side of the featherweight bracket will see past PFL champion Movlid Khaybulaev face off with Gabriel Braga for a spot in the finals later this year.

In the light heavyweight division, Josh Silveira seeks to keep his momentum going when he faces Ty Flores while Marthin Hamlet takes on ex-UFC fighter Impa Kasanganay. The PFL 205-pound division saw numerous changes during the season with several fighters suspended for using banned substances, including 2022 champion Rob Wilkinson and ex-UFC fighter Thiago Santos.

With those fighters eliminated, the four remaining participants attempt to secure a spot in the finals with the $1 million prize on the line.

Here’s the full card for the PFL playoffs on Aug. 4:

Main Card

Bubba Jenkins vs. Jesus Pinedo

Josh Silveira vs. Ty Flores

Gabriel Braga vs. Movlid Khaybulaev

Marthin Hamlet vs. Impa Kasanganay

Elvin Espinoza vs. Keoni Diggs

Prelims

Thad Jean vs. Ali Omar

Desiree Yanez vs. Lisa Mauldin

Satoshi Ishi vs. Danilo Marques

Chelsea Hackett vs. Ky Bennett

Billy Elekana vs. Chuck Campbell