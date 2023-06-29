Heck of a Morning: Sean Strickland’s chances in the Israel Adesanya sweepstakes, Rakhmonov vs. Gastelum booking

Sean Strickland feels he should be in play for Israel Adesanya and the middleweight title should he be successful in his UFC Vegas 76 main event matchup with Abus Magomedov this Saturday. Should he be victorious, would Strickland be in the driver’s seat to face the champ in Sydney in September?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck gives his thoughts on Strickland’s chances to get the title fight with a win, and what could happen should Magomedov get a massive win in just his second octagon appearance. Additionally, topics include Dana White announcing Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Kelvin Gastelum as the co-main event for the UFC’s event on Sept. 16 and if it was the correct fight to make, the most underrated UFC fights during the pandemic era, if a Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou fight could ever happen, and much more.

