Daniel Cormier argues Jon Jones doesn’t deserve ‘Best Fighter’ ESPY nomination this year

Daniel Cormier believes Jon Jones does not deserve an ESPY this year.

This year, Jon Jones, alongside Leon Edwards, Islam Makhachev, and Amanda Nunes, are ESPN’s nominees for the Best Fighter ESPY, with the winner being announced on July 12 in Los Angeles. The award covers from July 2022 to July 2023, and of the four nominees, Jones is the only one who has not competed multiple times; he earned a lone win over Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC heavyweight title in March.

The win made Jones a two-division champion and came after a three year layoff, which was undoubtedly impressive. But according to Cormier, it was not exactly on par with the other contenders.

“I just don’t know if one fight in the year against Ciryl Gane puts you in that position,” Cormier said on DC & RC. “And that’s no knock on Ciryl. It was just one fight. You gotta think of the storylines that follow these other athletes. From Makhachev beating [Charles Oliveira] to win the belt, from Makhachev beating Alexander Volkanovski...

“Then you look at Amanda losing her belt to Julianna [Peña] and then winning it back. Then Leon Edwards doing what he did. Let me tell you something, Jon Jones is in there ... because Jon Jones is the biggest star. He’s the biggest star that’s holding a championship right now outside of Israel Adesanya. That’s why he’s in there. What’s crazy about it is, he might win it because of him being the biggest star of the people in there.

“I agree that the other three should be in there. I think Jones needed one more performance to find himself in the running for an ESPY, if we’re being completely fair. The storyline just doesn’t add up.”

Cormier and Jones have a long and sordid history with one another. However, in recent years the two have set their personal enmities aside. So perhaps with that in mind, the former two-division champ went on to clarify that his statements weren’t meant in opposition to Jones in general – just a belief that other champions deserved the nomination more.

“He impressed in his return,” Cormier said. “I’m not saying it wasn’t super impressive, but bro, Israel Adesanya should’ve been in the ESPY running again this year. He should have been in the running last year, he should be in the ESPY running every year as long as he’s holding onto this championship for as long as he has. And what about Aljamain Sterling? Why is Aljamain Sterling not in the running for an ESPY considering what he did?”

Like the other nominees, Sterling successfully defended his title twice during the awards time span, with wins over T.J. Dillashaw and Henry Cejudo. Adesanya, however, fought three times over that stretch, but lost the middleweight title to Alex Pereira before reclaiming it in April with a sensational knockout win.

Cormier went on to lament that Nunes has never won an ESPY and that this could be her last opportunity before saying he believes Edwards is most deserving this year. Then, to close things down on a positive note, Cormier said that Jones should win the other ESPY he is nominated for, Comeback Athlete.

“Jon Jones as Comeback Athlete? Yes!” Cormier said. “I’m all in on that. Three years away, coming back to become the heavyweight champion of the world, absolutely yes.”