Between the Links: Musk vs. Zuckerberg? Plus, Ilia Topuria’s arrival, PFL controversy, more

Billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg apparently want to fight in a cage against one another in this crazy year that is 2023, and UFC President Dana White doesn’t just want to promote it, he’s all-in on the idea of promoting what he predicts will be the “biggest fight ever in the history of the world.” While he might be right, are you interested in seeing it, and if so, would you want it in the octagon?

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel will give their thoughts on the potential bout, and White’s overwhelming interest in being a part of it. Additionally, topics include the controversy surrounding the fallout of PFL 6, Natan Schulte and Raush Manfio’s poor effort, both fighters being suspended — which led to Schulte being ousted from the playoffs for Shane Burgos — who the blame goes to, Ilia Topuria’s incredible performance against Josh Emmett in the main event of UFC Jacksonville, if a title shot could be next, Saturday’s UFC Vegas 76 card headlined by Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov, and more.

Host Mike Heck moderates the matchup, which features the return of MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew as he challenges Eric “New York Ric” Jackman for the BTL title.

Watch the show live at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT in the video above.

If you missed the show live, you can still watch above, or listen to the podcast version, which can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you get your pods.