Morning Report: Henry Cejudo believes Yair Rodriguez can be ‘a lot tougher’ for Alexander Volkanovski than Islam Makhachev

Alexander Volkanovski is returning to defend his throne at UFC 290 next Saturday night in Las Vegas.

The last time Volkanovski entered the octagon was for a home game in Perth, Australia this past February. As UFC featherweight champion, “The Great” attempted to achieve MMA immortality by becoming a dual-division titlist by defeating lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev. Makhachev was tested more than he ever had been in his dominant 25-fight career but ultimately remained too much for Volkanovski, winning a unanimous decision.

An interim featherweight champion was crowned that same night when Yair Rodriguez submitted Josh Emmett via a second-round triangle choke. One of Mexico’s finest now gets his chance to unify 145-pound gold on International Fight Week. Since that fateful night for both top featherweights, former flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo made his return. Unfortunately for him, Cejudo fell short by a split decision in his bid opposite current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. Therefore, throwing off “Triple C’s” plan to eventually pursue the featherweight title.

Cejudo has been vocal about wanting to take out Volkanovski but now believes “El Pantera” will beat him to the punch.

“I know the majority of you guys are gonna go with Alexander Volkanovski, I really do,” Cejudo said on his YouTube channel. “But I think if Yair can really hone in on a lot of stuff I was talking about, he’s athletically gifted, if he’s able to do it right in that fight, I do believe that Yair Rodriguez is a much different fight than Islam Makhachev and maybe for that reason I think it’s a lot tougher of a fight. Because this man’s gonna throw a lot more kicks. If you take him down, he’s gonna be a lot more vicious on bottom.

“The biggest question that I have for a guy like Yair Rodriguez ... Yair, if he can take some of that power, you don’t have to throw so much. I think I can easily see you outpoint this dude. You don’t gotta knock him out, you just gotta outpoint him.”

The style difference between Makhachev and Rodriguez is night and day. Volkanovski has already acknowledged the offensive versatility difference that Rodriguez will present. For several other factors, Makhachev is still one of the toughest outs for any fighter at or around 155 pounds, however. There’s just no secret with unpredictability like Rodriguez. Makhachev typically looks to take opponents down and smash them — stop it, if you can.

2023 has been Mexico’s year with Rodriguez holding one of three UFC titles. The only setback the country’s competitors have had came at UFC 289 earlier this month when Irene Aldana lost a one-sided unanimous decision against Amanda Nunes. Cejudo sees Rodriguez correcting the course.

“I don’t know if it’s the whole Brandon Moreno thing or whatever that may be but either way, if I had to choose somebody to win, [Rodriguez] becomes the new featherweight king,” Cejudo said. “I’m serious about this.”

I think there’s just more to worry about with Rodriguez overall. That’s not a crazy assessment. It’s almost not fair to try and compare him with Makhachev when they fight with entirely different styles. Yet here we are.

