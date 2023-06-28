‘A boycott PFL situation’: Grant Dawson reacts to suspensions of Natan Schulte and Raush Manfio

Grant Dawson was not happy to see his American Top Team teammates Natan Schulte and Raush Manfio get punished by the PFL for a lackluster fight, resulting in major changes to the upcoming 2023 PFL playoffs.

The controversial decision was handed down this past Saturday with the tournament-based promotion suspending the fighters after Schulte defeated Manfio by unanimous decision at PFL 6. Before the punishment, Schulte was set for the playoffs and eliminated ex-UFC fighter Shane Burgos from the tournament.

It’s been well documented that Schulte and Manfio are best friends and training partners, and neither seemed particular excited about being forced to face each other, especially in a regular season matchup with both sitting at 1-0 in the standings.

Meanwhile, Burgos suffered a loss in his PFL debut, and rather than get matched up with Schulte or Manfio, he ultimately drew Yamato Nishikawa, who also lost in his first round matchup during the PFL season. None of it made sense to Dawson, which is why he took aim at the PFL when reacting to the situation during UFC Vegas 76 media day.

“That’s a boycott PFL situation,” Dawson said. “Because that makes no sense. They’re two former champions, they’re two former tournament winners, and so for them to fight not even in the tournament, it makes no sense.”

In the statement announcing the suspension, PFL officials stated it was Schulte and Manfio’s contracted obligation to use “best efforts ... skills and abilities as a professional athlete to compete ... and defeat any opponent” and added, “it was very clear that Natan and Raush did not meet that contractual standard in yesterday’s bout.”

The decision to remove Schulte, which cost him a chance at winning the $1 million prize awarded to the tournament winner, also resulted in Burgos — a high profile free agent signing for the PFL — taking his spot in the playoffs.

That’s where Dawson can’t help but consider there was perhaps a bigger agenda at work. No one doubted the Schulte vs. Manfio fight was awful, but the fact that they were punished for it suggested something else to the UFC vet.

“I don’t know the whole story – I think there’s some politics that went behind it,” Dawson said. “Shane Burgos, who’s another good friend of mine, I’m happy he got in, but I think that’s why they did that.

“I think they matched those two up and were hoping that some type of controversy would happen to where they could slip Shane Burgos into the tournament.”

The PFL’s decision means Burgos will battle Clay Collard for a spot in the finals against either Olivier Aubin-Mercier or Bruno Miranda, who are also slotted to face off in the lightweight playoffs.

As much as Dawson wants to see Burgos succeed, he can’t help but feel like it came at Schulte’s expense.

“Super happy for Shane, love that dude,” Dawson said. “But I think that was kind of the situation. I’m really bummed out for Natan.”

Below is Dawson’s full interview at the UFC Vegas 76 media day.