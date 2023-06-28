Kevin Lee excited for return, but bemoans octagon return at UFC APEX: ‘It’s kind of stupid’

One-time UFC interim lightweight title challenger Kevin Lee wants to show the world he’s a force at welterweight in his octagon return.

“I feel like it’s been about three years since I’ve really performed at the right level and really had the right fight,” Lee told reporters during a media day in support of his UFC Vegas 76 fight against Rinat Fakhretdinov. “So for three years, it’s been me rebuilding myself, rebuilding my strength, everything, to get back to that level.”

Lee hopes to halt Fakhredinov’s 16-fight winning streak. He’s just not a fan of the UFC’s choice of venue. Asked about fighting at UFC APEX, he couldn’t hide his disapproval.

“I’m not gonna lie...I wish it was in front of more fans,” Lee said. “I don’t know how many people are gonna be at APEX, but it’s kind of stupid. I don’t know what we’re doing. You know what I mean?

“The pandemic over – I don’t know if people got the message or, you know, if they sent out the telegram, but the pandemic is over. I don’t know what we’re still doing here.”

The answer to that is in part found in the UFC’s exploding profits, which got a huge boost through the cost savings of holding events in the promotion’s TV-ready venue. UFC President Dana White touted the APEX as a critical part of its expanding popularity as the promotion beat other sports leagues to the punch in re-starting a live events schedule.

“I get that there’s money to be had, but it’s kind of stupid,” Lee continued. “It’s a different energy when it’s thousands and thousands of people screaming. It’s a different level of feeling. It’s why when I want the Charles Oliveira fight again, it’s a different feeling.”

Lee, who headlines the ESPN-televised prelims on Saturday night, came up short against Oliveira just as the pandemic shut the world down in March 2020. In his only APEX experience, he lost a decision against Daniel Rodriguez in what wound up being a prelude to his UFC release in November 2021.

“The Motown Phenom” can only hope he has better luck this time around.

“I wish [a big audience] was happening, but I’m gonna make do with what I do, and I’m going go out there on Saturday in front of the 200, 300 rich-ass motherf****** that wanna see me bleed, and we gonna get it in.”

Check out Lee’s full interview below, courtesy of The Mac Life.