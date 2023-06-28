UFC Jacksonville medical suspensions: Josh Emmett, Ilia Topuria, Justin Tafa receive indefinite suspensions

Ilia Topuria and Josh Emmett went to war over five rounds in the UFC Jacksonville main event this past Saturday. As a result, both fighters face an indefinite medical suspension.

On Wednesday, the Florida State Athletic Commission revealed the medical suspensions from the card, which included the headliners from the “Fight of the Night” in Jacksonville.

While Topuria and Emmett were both suspended indefinitely, what that ultimately means is the athletes will need to get medical clearance before competing again. That can often be standard practice for fighters after a grueling bout just to ensure all precautions are taken before allowing them to compete again.

Topuria won a lopsided decision over Emmett in the main event after dishing out a remarkable amount of punishment over five rounds. The win put Topuria one step closer to a potential title shot in the UFC’s featherweight division.

Amanda Ribas also received an indefinite suspension following her loss to Maycee Barber in the co-main event; the Brazilian endured a bloody battle before being finished by TKO in the second round.

Justin Tafa’s night came to a premature end after he suffered a brutal eye poke from opponent Austen Lane that stopped their fight just 29 seconds into the opening round. Tafa has detailed the damage done from that eye poke in the aftermath of the fight, but now, he’ll also need medical clearance to compete again after receiving an indefinite suspension from the Florida commission.

Three more fighters on the card — Wellington Turman, Mateusz Rebecki and Loik Radzhabov — also received indefinite suspensions following the conclusion of UFC Jacksonville.

Here are the full medical suspensions for UFC Jacksonville, per the Florida Athletic Commission (specific medical conditions or injuries are not revealed by the commission)

Ilia Topuria: Indefinite suspension

Josh Emmett: Indefinite suspension

Amanda Ribas: Indefinite suspension

Justin Tafa: Indefinite suspension

Gabriel Santos: 60 day suspension

Bruno Silva: 30 day suspension

Wellington Turman: Indefinite suspension

Mateusz Rebecki: Indefinite suspension

Loik Radzhabov: Indefinite suspension