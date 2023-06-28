No Bets Barred: Why exactly is Sean Strickland fighting Abus Magomedov at UFC Vegas 76?

The UFC is back with another dynamite fight card and you know what that means, the No Bets Barred boys are here to break down all their best gambling plays for the weekend.

Co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew kick the show off by asking the simple question: why is this card even happening? Then after an impassioned sales pitch from Conner over the merits of the fight card, he and Jed dive into the main event between Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedov, the co-main event between Damir Ismagulov and Grant Dawson, and every other fight on the card. Plus, the boys also wax poetic on Ilia Topuria’s sensational performance against Josh Emmett at UFC Jacksonville.

Tune in for Episode 51 of No Bets Barred.

