Corey Anderson laughs off war of words with Jamahal Hill: ‘He’s the champ … who has he beat?’

When asked a question, Corey Anderson will always give his honest opinion – even if that answer might irritate somebody.

That’s exactly what happened when Anderson touted Bellator’s light heavyweight division against the UFC’s top 205-pounders, leading to a fiery exchange with Jamahal Hill on Twitter. The fighters went back and forth through several messages as Hill took aim at Anderson’s resume, stating he was “struggling in the ‘B’ league’ at Bellator.

Hill eventually posted a video to his YouTube channel responding to Anderson, who laughed at the entire exchange and promised there’s no rivalry between he and the UFC’s reigning light heavyweight champion.

“Old sweet booty,” Anderson said addressing Hill when speaking to MMA Fighting. “All that talk he’s doing ‘show my resume.’ Yeah, against who? Somebody messaged me like how’s that beef? It ain’t no beef. That’s spam. That’s the one meat nobody wants to eat. He can say whatever he wants, it doesn’t faze me. He won the belt off somebody I dominated on two weeks’ notice and then they rejected me a title fight after but yet they give him the belt off it. You can’t even hold a candle to what I’ve done.

“Yes, you’re the champ but who’s in the division? You didn’t fight Magomed Ankalaev, who I think is the best. You didn’t fight Jiri Prochazka. You beat Glover Teixeira, who is 44, who even after he lost said he retired because he ain’t got it no more. He just told you. He don’t have it no more and you went to a decision with him. Other than that, you haven’t beat anybody credible, anybody who’s done anything.”

During the initial exchange, Hill brought up Anderson’s past losses, including a knockout he suffered to Ovince Saint Preux back in 2017. Hill reminded Anderson that he took out Saint Preux in under two rounds when they clashed three years later.

For his part, Anderson doesn’t negate the setbacks he’s had during his career, but he attributes that to always seeking out the best possible competition from the time he joined the UFC roster – with only three fights on his record.

That’s why Anderson is still more than happy to compare his resume next to Hill, regardless of wins or losses.

“Everybody’s laughing, talking ‘he’s the champ, he’s the champ.’ Who has he beat?” Anderson said. “You look at his resume it’s going to say UFC champ but what name is going to be underneath there? None. So why am I even going to beef and stress over it? I’m laughing. I’m in the car with my wife tweeting and laughing like dude, you’re really trying to hold this argument right now?

“Everybody’s going to say he’s the best because he’s in the UFC and I’m in Bellator. Say what you want. You put us in the cage, I’m going to dust you off, playboy. You ain’t got nothing. You don’t have anything for me. It’s no reason to even keep going back and forth.”

Anderson knew it was growing pointless to argue with Hill after he referenced the only loss on the UFC champ’s record — a TKO suffered to Paul Craig after the Scottish light heavyweight broke his arm in a submission attempt and then blasted him with a series of punches and elbows.

“He said he had one lost due to injury — that right there shows your mindset,” Anderson said. “It was no injury. Somebody snapped your arm. That’s not an injury. That’s called you got submitted. That right there shows you don’t even know what you’re talking about.

“It’s not even beef. If I see him, I’d just laugh and keep walking past him. He might say something to me but I ain’t going to fret.”

As he’s continued to linger near the top of the division while in Bellator, Anderson has often talked about his goal of being considered the best in the sport. He said Hill isn’t the first UFC champion to get up in their feelings over a comment he’s made.

“The last four champs that the UFC had, three of them took time out of their day to tweet something about me not being the best,” Anderson said. “I don’t even pay attention to ya’ll’s interviews, why are you all in mine? This is the third time in a row I’ve fought, and somebody in another organization got something to say about me. I’m not talking about ya’ll.

“All I said was I’m the best or this time I said [Vadim] Nemkov’s the best. They [asked] who are you going to put in your top three? Me, Nemkov and Ankalaev or Jiri Prochazka if you had to add somebody else. I never even said your name. How did you even see this tweet? I didn’t even mention you. That’s how much I don’t even think about it. I forgot he was even the champ. But I guess my bad? If you’re the best, you don’t have to say nothing.”

Because Anderson competes in Bellator and Hill in the UFC, there’s essentially zero chance these two will ever cross paths. So it’s not like they can actually settle their differences in the cage.

Anderson isn’t sweating that reality, because he’s got plenty to keep him busy in Bellator. And until that exchange, he said Hill wasn’t really on his radar anyway.

“[The UFC] gave you something I earned,” Anderson said. “I did everything I could earn the title shot, they wouldn’t give it to me. You had a good following, people laughed at your post, he’s hot right now so we’ll give him a title fight right now against a dude who’s going to retire and you won. Congratulations. Yes, you’ve got something I don’t but I’ve got something that you don’t — a lot of wins over some of the top dogs that you’ll never even be able to step in the cage with.

“Lions don’t lose sleep over sheep. It don’t bother me when they say something. That’s why I’m not calling their names out. I don’t think about them. I’m worried about me. I’m worried about [getting] to the top.”