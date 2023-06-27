Cub Swanson returns to featherweight to face Hakeem Dawodu on Aug. 12

Cub Swanson is moving back up to featherweight.

On Tuesday, Swanson posted to his Instagram announcing a bout with Hakeem Dawodu at UFC Vegas 78 on Aug. 12. MMA Fighting confirmed the matchup with sources close to the situation.

Swanson (28-13) most recently competed at UFC Vegas 62, losing to Jonathan Martinez by TKO stoppage due to leg kicks in his UFC bantamweight debut. Swanson had previously competed at 135 pounds at the beginning of his career, but had not been back down since moving up to featherweight in 2006. Now Swanson returns to the division where he had his most success, earning nine Fight of the Night bonuses and three Performance bonuses across his 29 combined UFC and WEC featherweight bouts.

Dawodu (13-3-1) also comes into this matchup off a loss, dropping a unanimous decision to Julian Erosa at UFC 279 after failing to make the 145-pound weight limit. A former kickboxer and WSOF fighter, Dawodu made his UFC debut in 2018 and has amassed a 6-3 record in the promotion overall.

UFC Vegas 78 is currently set to be headlined by a welterweight matchup between Vicente Luque and former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos.