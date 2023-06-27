Heck of a Morning: Reaction to Ilia Topuria’s UFC Jacksonville masterpiece, PFL controversy

Ilia Topuria called for a title shot after his one-sided decision win over Josh Emmett in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Jacksonville event, and after the performance that Topuria had, it will be tough to argue with him.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to Topuria’s masterclass, gives his thoughts from the bout watching from octagon-side, Topuria’s potential star power, and making the case to give the exciting 145-pound contender exactly what he wants. Additionally, listener topics include the controversial fallout from PFL 6 that saw Natan Schulte and Raush Manfio receive a promotional suspension for their lackluster battle, Shane Burgos getting into the playoffs, and who is to blame, along with Maycee Barber’s big win over Amanda Ribas, the UFC’s mid-year grade, the two title fights set for UFC 290, and much more.

