Video: Alex Pereira surprises Glover Teixeira with new motorcycle

The bond between former UFC champions Alex Pereira and Glover Teixeira is a strong one, and it was shown with Pereira surprising Teixeira with a special gift.

On Pereira’s YouTube channel, he posted a video of the gift delivery to Teixeira’s house, which turned out to be a brand new motorcycle. The joy and shock on Teixeira’s face said it all.

You can watch Teixeira’s reaction to the motorcycle in the video above.

In January, Teixeira looked to become a two-time UFC light heavyweight champion when he battled Jamahal Hill for the vacant title at UFC 283 in Brazil. Hill had the best performance of his career and captured the championship, while the bout served as the final one of Texieira’s career as he announced his retirement following the loss. Teixeira won the title when he submitted Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267 in October 2021.

Pereira recently dropped the middleweight title to longtime rival Israel Adesanya, and is now moving up to 205 to face Blachowicz at UFC 291 on July 29 in Salt Lake City.