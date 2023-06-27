Morning Report: Michael Chandler expects Conor McGregor fight to happen ‘within the next six months’

Michael Chandler is on Conor McGregor’s time.

Since his 2021 arrival in the UFC, Chandler has eyed a dream matchup with “The Notorious,” who headlined UFC 257 where he spectacularly debuted opposite Dan Hooker. Chandler’s UFC run has been filled with action through five bouts, and he’s managed to get closer than ever to his goal of a McGregor fight but nothing is set in stone.

The pair of former lightweight champions are currently featured on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) coaching opposite each other. As is the long-running reality TV show’s tradition, the coaches fight at the end of the season. However, because of McGregor’s nasty leg break in his last fight against Dustin Poirier in July 2021, the Irishman has been sidelined and departed the USADA testing pool. Therefore, McGregor will need to undergo six months of testing before eligible to compete in the octagon again. The window for “The Notorious” has closed to return in 2023, leaving many to question if the fight will happen at all.

“I’m a fighter’s guy, I’m a fighter’s fighter, there’s a reason people love to watch me fight, the reason they tune in,” Chandler told Daniel Cormier. “I think Conor’s coming back. I don’t think he wants to stain his legacy by leading us all down this road of ‘I’m doing The Ultimate Fighter, I’m fighting Michael Chandler. Oh, by the way, never mind. I’m not coming back. Make sure you buy my Irish whiskey’ and all that kind of stuff.

“He’s coming back. Yeah, supposedly, there was a countdown with USADA, six months, and all that other stuff. That’s not for me to choose or decide. People are talking about exemptions, of course, that’s all on the table. All I know is I’m controlling the controllables and I also know that either way, I’m gonna keep on moving forward and I do believe I fight Conor within the next six months. It’s gonna be one of the biggest pay-per-views that we have ever seen, and I’m gonna go out there and knock him out within the first two rounds.”

Chandler, 37, has coincidentally met the aforementioned Poirier in the octagon since McGregor’s recent appearance. Their fight took place this past November, resulting in a third-round rear-naked choke victory for Poirier.

At this point, Chandler is staring at the longest layoff of his 14-year career should he stick to his desire of facing McGregor.

“There’s talks going on and happening basically every single day,” Chandler said. “It is a moving target and I do understand the intrigue, I understand the annoyance for a lot of people and I understand how quickly people want answers. They want answers and they want them now. With a fight of this magnitude, two of the most exciting guys in the sport ... Obviously, Conor and his comeback, ‘the greatest comeback in combat sports history’ he’s calling it, he’s got his documentary. A guy like me who loves to fight, I love being active, I’m a guy who puts butts in seats, of course, everybody wants answers. They’re eager for answers. But ultimately, we all have to practice patience.

“This for me is a time to practice patience. I knew what I signed up for, I knew doing The Ultimate Fighter there was gonna be a lull and a long period of time and the show — we aren’t even halfway through the show yet.”

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Peter Queally (13-8-1) vs. Daniele Miceli (10-5); Bellator 299, Sept. 23

Peter Queally (13-8-1) vs. Daniele Miceli (10-5); Bellator 299, Sept. 23

FINAL THOUGHTS

I said it from the beginning... The most upsetting thing about the whole idea of Chandler vs. McGregor was the fact that we were shelving Chandler for who knows how long. Just criminal.

Thanks for reading!

