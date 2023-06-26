PFL 6 medical suspensions: 3 fighters receive indefinite suspensions following losses

Several vicious knockouts delivered at the PFL 6 card this past Friday night have resulted in a number of fighters receiving indefinite medical suspensions as a result.
On Monday, the Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission confirmed the medical suspensions handed down after the third and final PFL card took place in Atlanta.
Anthony Romero, who suffered a brutal knockout courtesy of a knee strike from Olivier Aubin-Mercier, received a mandatory 60 day suspension along with an indefinite suspension pending neurological clearance following the fight. That means Romero has to get medically cleared before competing again.
The same could be said for Dilano Taylor after he received a mandatory 45-day suspension for his knockout loss to Carlos Leal. Taylor will also face an indefinite suspension until he gets neurological clearance to compete again.
Finally, Jarrah Al-Silawi received a mandatory 90-day suspension after he suffered a knockout loss to Solomon Renfro on the preliminary card this past Friday. As a result, Al-Silawi will also face an indefinite suspension pending neurological clearance.
Outside of those suspensions only Shane Mitchell received more than 30 days off after he suffered a knockout loss to Sadibou Sy in the co-main event. Mitchell is required to sit out for a mandatory 45-day suspension after that loss.
Here are the full medical suspension for PFL 6:
Olivier Aubin-Mercier: 7 days
Anthony Romero: 60-day mandatory suspension, indefinite suspension pending neurological clearance
Sadibou Sy: 14 days
Shane Mitchell: 45 days
Shane Burgos: 7 days
Yamato Nishikawa: 7 days
Magomed Magomedkerimov: 7 days
David Zawada: 30 days
Magomed Umalatov: 7 days
Nayib Lopez: 14 days
Clay Collard: 7 days
Stevie Ray: 30 days
Carlos Leal: 14 days
Dilano Taylor: 45 day mandatory suspension, indefinite suspension pending neurological clearance
Natan Schulte: 7 days
Raush Manfio: 7 days
Bruno Miranda: 7 days
Alex Martinez: 7 days
Solomon Renfro: 7 days
Jarrah Al-Silawi: 90 day mandatory suspension, indefinite suspension pending neurological clearance
Brahyam Zurcher: 7 days
Mike Bardsley: 30 days
Abdullah Alkahtani: 7 days
Lamar Brown: 7 days
