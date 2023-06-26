PFL 6 medical suspensions: 3 fighters receive indefinite suspensions following losses

Several vicious knockouts delivered at the PFL 6 card this past Friday night have resulted in a number of fighters receiving indefinite medical suspensions as a result.

On Monday, the Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission confirmed the medical suspensions handed down after the third and final PFL card took place in Atlanta.

Anthony Romero, who suffered a brutal knockout courtesy of a knee strike from Olivier Aubin-Mercier, received a mandatory 60 day suspension along with an indefinite suspension pending neurological clearance following the fight. That means Romero has to get medically cleared before competing again.

The same could be said for Dilano Taylor after he received a mandatory 45-day suspension for his knockout loss to Carlos Leal. Taylor will also face an indefinite suspension until he gets neurological clearance to compete again.

Finally, Jarrah Al-Silawi received a mandatory 90-day suspension after he suffered a knockout loss to Solomon Renfro on the preliminary card this past Friday. As a result, Al-Silawi will also face an indefinite suspension pending neurological clearance.

Outside of those suspensions only Shane Mitchell received more than 30 days off after he suffered a knockout loss to Sadibou Sy in the co-main event. Mitchell is required to sit out for a mandatory 45-day suspension after that loss.

Here are the full medical suspension for PFL 6:

Olivier Aubin-Mercier: 7 days

Anthony Romero: 60-day mandatory suspension, indefinite suspension pending neurological clearance

Sadibou Sy: 14 days

Shane Mitchell: 45 days

Shane Burgos: 7 days

Yamato Nishikawa: 7 days

Magomed Magomedkerimov: 7 days

David Zawada: 30 days

Magomed Umalatov: 7 days

Nayib Lopez: 14 days

Clay Collard: 7 days

Stevie Ray: 30 days

Carlos Leal: 14 days

Dilano Taylor: 45 day mandatory suspension, indefinite suspension pending neurological clearance

Natan Schulte: 7 days

Raush Manfio: 7 days

Bruno Miranda: 7 days

Alex Martinez: 7 days

Solomon Renfro: 7 days

Jarrah Al-Silawi: 90 day mandatory suspension, indefinite suspension pending neurological clearance

Brahyam Zurcher: 7 days

Mike Bardsley: 30 days

Abdullah Alkahtani: 7 days

Lamar Brown: 7 days