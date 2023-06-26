PFL 6 salaries: Shane Burgos, Olivier Aubin-Mercier and Natan Schulte among 5 highest-paid fighters

There were five total fighters earning $100,000 paydays to lead all salaries at the PFL 6 card this past Friday night in Atlanta as the promotion finalized the 2023 playoffs in the lightweight and welterweight divisions.

The Georgia Athletic and Entertainment commission confirmed the salaries in an e-mail to MMA Fighting on Monday.

At the top of the list was 2022 PFL lightweight champion Olivier Aubin-Mercier, who earned $100,000 for his knockout win over Anthony Romero that once again punched his ticket into the playoffs. Aubin-Mercier has not tasted defeat since joining the PFL roster with a perfect 8-0 record overall.

Sadibou Sy, who won the 2022 PFL welterweight title, also took home $100,000 for his performance this past Friday after he uncorked a highlight reel finish with a spinning wheel kick to knockout Shane Mitchell.

High-profile free agent signing Shane Burgos also took home $100,000 for his unanimous decision win over Yamato Nishikawa. Burgos was originally going to miss the playoffs after suffering a loss in his first bout with the PFL but the promotion ultimately put him into the final four slots after suspending ex-lightweight champion Natan Schulte for a substandard performance against longtime friend and teammate Raush Manfio.

Despite the PFL’s decision to suspend him and remove him from the playoffs, Schulte still earned $100,000 for his win over Manfio. The Georgia commission also confirmed the result in that fight will remain the same regardless of the decisions made by the PFL and the fighters will face no additional penalties.

“The result of the Schulte vs. Manfio fight will stay as announced Friday night following the fight,” commission officials confirmed.

Finally, welterweight Magomed Magomedkerimov also earned $100,000 for his win over David Zawada that put him into the 2023 playoffs.

Here are the full salaries for the PFL 6 card:

Olivier Aubin-Mercier: $100,000 — $50,000 to show, $50,000 to win

Anthony Romero: $15,000

Sadibou Sy: $100,000 — $50,000 to show, $50,000 to win

Shane Mitchell: $10,000

Shane Burgos: $100,000

Yamato Nishikawa: $18,000

Magomed Magomedkerimov: $100,000 — $50,000 to show, $50,000 to win

David Zawada: $20,000

Magomed Umalatov: $86,000 — $43,000 to show, $43,000 to win

Nayib Lopez: $16,000

Clay Collard: $62,000 — $31,000 to show, $31,000 to win

Stevie Ray: $50,000

Carlos Leal: $32,000 — $16,000 to show, $16,000 to win

Natan Schulte: $100,000 — $50,000 to show, $50,000 to win

Raush Manfio: $30,000

Bruno Miranda: $26,000 — $13,000 to show, $13,000 to win

Alex Martinez: $22,000

Solomon Renfro: $20,000 — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win

Jarrah Al-Silawi: $50,000

Brahyam Zurcher: $19,000 — $9,500 to show, $9,500 to win

Mike Bardsley: $3,000

Abdullah Alkahtani: $40,000 — $20,000 to show, $20,000 to win

Lamar Brown: $3,000