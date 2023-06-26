Video: Sean Strickland schools fan who agrees to sparring session ahead of UFC Vegas 76 main event bout

A fan stepped through the doors of Xtreme Couture after an invitation from UFC middleweight Sean Strickland, and while he showed some skill, it didn’t go particularly well for him.

Strickland released a video on Instagram with himself and a man identified as simply “Johnny” where they had a sparring session. Fellow UFC 185-pounder Chris Curtis suggested it was a “bad idea” prior to the rounds, but they ultimately agreed to go “70 percent,” and Strickland was able to knock Johnny down twice.

Watch the video of the sparring session below.

Johnny appeared to impress Strickland and certainly gained the respect of one-half of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 76 headliner at the APEX. Strickland, who faces Abusupiyan Magomedov in a scheduled five-round matchup, posted that Johnny is now a member of the team at Xtreme Couture.

The 32-year-old Strickland will make his 19th octagon appearance and look to position himself as a middleweight title contender when he faces Magomedov. In his most recent outing, Strickland faced Nassourdine Imavov on short notice in the main event of January’s UFC Vegas 67 card and earned a unanimous decision win.