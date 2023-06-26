PFL, UFC veteran Stevie Ray announces retirement for second time

Stevie Ray is ready to walk away from fighting.

For the second time in his 13-year career, Ray has announced his retirement, a decision that comes shortly after a TKO loss to Clay Collard at PFL 6 this past Friday. It was the third straight loss for Ray, who has competed professionally since 2010.

“Fourteen years of service done,” Ray wrote on Instagram. “Time to pass on my knowledge and experience.”

See Ray’s Instagram post below.

Ray’s loss to Collard was his third straight. He went 0-2 in the 2023 PFL regular season and did not qualify for the playoffs.

The 33-year-old Scotsman went 2-4 inside the PFL cage, with his two wins coming against former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis. He reached the finals of the 2022 lightweight tournament, but lost to Olivier Aubin-Mercier via second-round knockout.

Ray and also previously competed for the UFC, where he compiled a 7-4 record that included notable wins over Michael Johnson, Joe Lauzon, and Ross Pearson. Following his win over Johnson in October 2019, Ray announced a retirement and took a step away from competition due to issues with his knee. He returned to compete for the PFL in 2022.

The bout with Collard took place on June 23, 2023, almost 13 years to the day of his pro debut (June 27, 2010). Ray later rose to prominence in Cage Warriors, where he was a two-time lightweight champion.

The English promotion paid tribute to Ray following his retirement announcement:

Congratulations to @StevenRayMMA on an inspiring career and a well-deserved retirement!



Legend pic.twitter.com/A3UllRituK — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) June 26, 2023

Ray finishes his career with a record of 25-13.