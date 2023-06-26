The MMA Hour with Chael Sonnen, Brandon Moreno, Ilia Topuria, Tatiana Suarez, and Randy Brown in studio

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We kick off the show by reacting to the weekend in combat sports.

1:30 p.m.: Ilia Topuria discusses his electrifying win over Josh Emmett at UFC Jacksonville, what’s next and more.

1:55 p.m. Old friend Chael Sonnen is back to talk the latest news in the MMA world.

2:35 p.m.: Tatiana Suarez checks in ahead of her Aug. 5 bout against Virna Jandiroba.

3 p.m.: UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno previews his upcoming title defense against Alexandre Pantoja on July 8 at UFC 290.

3:25 p.m.: UFC welterweight Randy Brown stops by to make his in-studio debut.

4:10 p.m.: We recap GC and the Parlay Pals’ best bets from a busy weekend.

