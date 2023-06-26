 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Chael Sonnen, Brandon Moreno, Ilia Topuria, Tatiana Suarez, and Randy Brown in studio

By Ariel Helwani
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We kick off the show by reacting to the weekend in combat sports.

1:30 p.m.: Ilia Topuria discusses his electrifying win over Josh Emmett at UFC Jacksonville, what’s next and more.

1:55 p.m. Old friend Chael Sonnen is back to talk the latest news in the MMA world.

2:35 p.m.: Tatiana Suarez checks in ahead of her Aug. 5 bout against Virna Jandiroba.

3 p.m.: UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno previews his upcoming title defense against Alexandre Pantoja on July 8 at UFC 290.

3:25 p.m.: UFC welterweight Randy Brown stops by to make his in-studio debut.

4:10 p.m.: We recap GC and the Parlay Pals’ best bets from a busy weekend.

