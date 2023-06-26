 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Jacksonville

By Mike Heck
UFC Fight Night: Emmett v Topuria
Ilia Topuria
Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC

Ilia Topuria has officially arrived in the UFC’s featherweight title picture after a one-sided performance against Josh Emmett in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Jacksonville. While Topuria’s showing opened up a lot of eyes, was it enough to get him a championship opportunity against Alexander Volkanovski or Yair Rodriguez?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee state their case for Topuria to get a title shot following his breakout win, and why Topuria fighting Max Holloway in his next appearance is not the way to go. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Maycee Barber after her incredible showing against Amanda Ribas in the co-main event, David Onama following his sensational knockout victory, Brendan Allen after stopping Bruno Silva in the main card opener, and more.

