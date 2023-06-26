Morning Report: Dana White touts potential Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight as biggest ‘in the history of the world’

The hypothetical battle of the billionaires is starting to take on a life of its own.

What seemed like harmless social media banter between world-famous innovators Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg has quickly turned into the possibility of an MMA fight. Therefore, UFC President Dana White is chomping at the bit to make it a reality.

Facebook founder Zuckerberg was in attendance for UFC Vegas 61 this past October when Yan Xiaonan defeated Mackenzie Dern via majority decision in the main event. The sight of the social network creator at a UFC event was an odd one for the community but Zuckerberg has only displayed more interest in MMA since. Despite neither Zuckerberg nor Musk having any professional fighting backgrounds, they — along with White — are seeing what could be possible.

“Zuckerberg takes this very serious, man,” White said on The Pat McAfee Show. “He’s very into this sport, he trains and has been training for years. Now he’s starting to compete in jiu-jitsu tournaments and the talks that I’ve had with Elon, Elon trained in martial arts, too. He’s done jiu-jitsu and he says, ‘Listen, I grew up in South Africa, I’ve been in a lot of fights. It’s not like I haven’t fought before.’

“You look at these two tech guys and nobody thinks that they can fight but they want to, it’s real, and we’ll see how this thing ends up. You know me, I’m working on it. I think that this will be the biggest fight in the history of the world and I think it will set a record that will never be broken if it happened. I like putting on fights that people want to see like this.”

If history has proven anything, it’s that the “freakshow” fights are the most captivating to the general public. The 2017 crossover boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and then-UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor did 4.3 million PPV buys, making it the second highest-selling fight of all time. That number came in closely behind Mayweather’s long-awaited dream match with Manny Pacquiao in 2015, which did 4.6 million buys.

Musk vs. Zuckerberg would by all accounts be a one-and-done special attraction. For several reasons, White noted that it would be an exhibition match if it were to happen, pointing out how both men are different sizes and things alike. However, assuming it took place in the UFC octagon, White would still utilize the guaranteed spotlight to stack the overall card with real talent and rising stars rather than just put everything solely on the would-be charity clash.

“If you’re gonna charge $100 for something, which would probably be the price for this thing, and these guys would raise possibly hundreds of millions of dollars for charity, you want to put on an entertaining card,” White said. “At least when people stay home on Saturday night and turn the TV off, they’re like, ‘Hey, well, we saw some great fights anyway.’

“This is the type of crossover fight that people who traditionally don’t watch fights, women, older women, younger women, you name it, everybody that could care less about a fight, this crosses over to everyone.”

Georgia.

I’m so proud of you my brother @Topuriailia ❤️ . გილოცავ ილია კიდევ ერთ ბრწყინვალე გამარჯვებას. ძალიან ამაყი და ბედინიერი შენით ძმაო. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/syC2Pzt0sq — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) June 25, 2023

Emotions.

My entire @ufc family tryna make me cry with this incredible experience for my kids. Thankful to have this memory. Forever indebted to those who made it happen. You know who you are.



(Maybe nosebleeds next time though because the emotional energy threw me off a bit! ) pic.twitter.com/eXjN3XXqtp — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) June 25, 2023

Monster.

Anatoly Malykhin finishes Arjan Bhullar to unify the ONE heavyweight title #ONEFridayFights22



(via @ONEChampionship) pic.twitter.com/NLbagDtGRG — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) June 23, 2023

RIZIN 43 chaos.

A TWISTER?! ️



Capping off a brilliant showing, Goto wins his RIZIN debut in style!



[ #RIZIN43 | @FiteTV | PPV link in bio ] pic.twitter.com/D2OxacEgwA — RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) June 24, 2023

BOOM!



One and done from Kuriyama! One of the best one punch KOs you'll see!



[ #RIZIN43 | @FiteTV | PPV link in bio ] pic.twitter.com/JJAeQgCvZ3 — RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) June 24, 2023

Suzuki Hiroaki's overwhelming knockout right at the beginning of the match



[ #RIZIN43 | @FiteTV | PPV link in bio ] pic.twitter.com/wnlAGjkXVN — RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) June 24, 2023

LIGHTS OUT!



Minoru Kimura lands a beautiful left hook to score his first win in RIZIN!



[ #RIZIN43 | @FiteTV | PPV link in bio ] pic.twitter.com/USP36wOhP8 — RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) June 24, 2023

Another crazy submission.

Dude what was this? Aktore Batyrbek landed this inverted triangle on Shakhzod Dzhurakulov at Octagon 46, and looks like the leg lock was there to add leverage and additional pain.#Octagon46 pic.twitter.com/PH6zGybEbe — Chris Presnell (@mmaecosystem) June 24, 2023

Grind.

Grinding day in and day out.



'War. That's what's on my mind. I feed the faith and starve the doubt. ' — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) June 24, 2023

Takeru.

Bloodied.

Aftermath.

Feels.

Kickin' it.

Fight week.

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Anthony Smith (36-18) vs. Ryan Spann (21-8); UFC Singapore, Aug. 26

Taila Santos (19-2) vs. Erin Blanchfield (11-1); UFC Singapore, Aug. 26

FINAL THOUGHTS

RIZIN 43 was an all-timer. We’ve got pretty much everything in here, but if you didn’t watch those highlights, jump on that event replay because it seriously was violence of ridiculous degrees.

Thanks for reading!

