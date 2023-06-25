Daniel Cormier shows off bloody shirt after Maycee Barber interview at UFC Jacksonville

Blood is a well-known fact of life for the people who cover combat sports up close and personal, and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier got a reminder of that at UFC Jacksonville.

The former two-division champ and commentator at Saturday’s event showed off the result of a post-fight interview with Maycee Barber, who stopped Amanda Ribas in the co-main event – and decorated Cormier’s dress shirt.

As Barber’s finish replayed on the monitors, hot mics captured her apology – and Cormier’s reaction – to the plasma.

“Sorry,” Barber exclaimed.

“Oh, you got blood all over me,” a dour Cormier replied.

Cormier quickly recovered, however, and gave Barber her props for what was a fifth straight win in a fight with a ranked opponent. Barber called for and got a $50,000 bonus for “Fight of the Night.”

The UFC’s social media account suggested she use some of that to buy Cormier a new dress shirt.