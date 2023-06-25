Daniel Cormier shows off bloody shirt after Maycee Barber interview at UFC Jacksonville

Blood is a well-known fact of life for the people who cover combat sports up close and personal, and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier got a reminder of that at UFC Jacksonville.
The former two-division champ and commentator at Saturday’s event showed off the result of a post-fight interview with Maycee Barber, who stopped Amanda Ribas in the co-main event – and decorated Cormier’s dress shirt.
@MayceeBarber got me pic.twitter.com/rXGL1m0jzL— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 24, 2023
As Barber’s finish replayed on the monitors, hot mics captured her apology – and Cormier’s reaction – to the plasma.
“Sorry,” Barber exclaimed.
“Oh, you got blood all over me,” a dour Cormier replied.
Cormier quickly recovered, however, and gave Barber her props for what was a fifth straight win in a fight with a ranked opponent. Barber called for and got a $50,000 bonus for “Fight of the Night.”
The UFC’s social media account suggested she use some of that to buy Cormier a new dress shirt.
We think @MayceeBarber owes you a new shirt, @DC_MMA #UFCJacksonville https://t.co/Cfr3Ix3NiF— UFC (@ufc) June 24, 2023
