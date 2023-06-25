Robert Whittaker believes UFC middleweights keep underestimating Dricus Du Plessis, ‘major’ reason for his success

Robert Whittaker isn’t taking anything for granted as UFC 290 approaches.

The former UFC middleweight champion is an overwhelming betting favorite to defeat Dricus Du Plessis on July 8 and earn the next title shot at current champ Israel Adesanya. Whittaker is currently No. 2 at 185 pounds in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings and has a perfect 12-0 record in the division against everyone not named Adesanya since 2014.

Du Plessis, meanwhile, may hold an unbeaten 5-0 record in the UFC, but the South African contender hasn’t faced anyone close to Whittaker’s level and has struggled at times against the level of opposition thrown his way. He is a significant underdog at UFC 290.

But Whittaker isn’t counting his chickens before they’re hatched.

“I guess if fights were won on paper, the entire sport would be very different,” Whittaker said recently on the promotion’s UFC Vegas 75 post-fight show when asked about Du Plessis. “And I understand that’s not how fights are won, I understand the threat that Dricus can bring to the table and bring to me moving forward, to trying to achieve what I want.

“I do believe that is one of the major reasons why Dricus has had the success he’s had, because he’s going up against these dudes and these guys are not giving him his credit, they’re not giving the respect his skill set deserves. I fully understand that I have bled and sweat and trained my butt off to take the war to him come UFC 290.”

Whittaker, 32, faces a pivotal career crossroads at UFC 290. While “The Reaper” has found nothing but success at 185 pounds against nearly everyone in the division, he lost both of his prior bouts against Adesanya. Whittaker suffered a brutal second-round knockout at the hands of Adesanya to give away the title at UFC 243 in October 2019, then dropped a far more competitive unanimous decision in the February 2022 rematch at UFC 271.

Whittaker rebounded from that second defeat to win a decision over Marvin Vettori this past September, and he continues to show leaps in his game every time he competes. He expects that to avail itself again at UFC 290 as Whittaker seeks to close the talent gap between himself and Adesanya in what may be his final chance against his rival.

“I think that’s why you see improvement in my game throughout the years and throughout my fights. Every fight, I believe, you’re seeing a new window into my game, into what I’m trying to bring,” Whittaker said.

“You’re seeing new skill sets and skills sets that I previously had better than the last time, and that’s because I’m always trying new things, I’m always trying to better the next skill set. I’m doing lots of grappling, I’m doing lots of wrestling, I’m trying to switch up my boxing, and that’s what I believe takes me to new levels, and Dricus is going to see a new level once again.”

UFC President Dana White has already confirmed that the winner of Whittaker vs. Du Plessis is locked in as the next No. 1 contender for Adesanya’s belt.

The UFC is currently targeting UFC 293 on Sept. 10 in Sydney for Adesanya’s next title defense. That date wouldn’t give Whittaker much of a chance to recover if he gets by Du Plessis, but the former champ is more than ready to make the quick turnaround.

“I definitely am not looking past Dricus. He’s too dangerous and the fight has too much gravity in July, and all my focus and attention and dedication is going into July. But I’ll tell you one thing: If I’m healthy and able, I will take a fight,” Whittaker said.

“At any date, any time. I’ll take a fight two days after July if I’m healthy and able. So yeah, let’s get through July, and yeah, I’m in the fight game, you know? I’m in the business.”