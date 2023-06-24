UFC Jacksonville post-fight show: Reaction to Ilia Topuria’s ferocious win over Josh Emmett

Ilia Topuria is the real deal.

The Spanish sensation tore through Josh Emmett on Saturday in the main event of UFC Jacksonville, but is a title shot next? MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti, Alexander K. Lee, and E. Casey Leydon react to Topuria’s eye-opening performance against Emmett, his technical improvements, whether he deserves to fight the winner of Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez, where Josh Emmett goes from here, and more. The gang also hits on Maycee Barber’s thrilling victory over Amanda Ribas, Austen Lane’s gruesome eye poke of Justin Tafa, Brendan Allen’s emergence as a rising contender to watch in the UFC middleweight division, David Onama’s knockout of Gabriel Santos and Israel Adesanya inspired post-fight celebration, plus much more.

