UFC Jacksonville post-fight bonuses: Ilia Topuria vs. Josh Emmett wins ‘Fight of the Night’

By Steven Marrocco
UFC Fight Night: Emmett v Topuria
Ilia Topuria and Josh Emmett
Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

The UFC Jacksonville headliner earned the “Fight of the Night” bonus after a beautifully violent showing from Ilia Topuria and Josh Emmett.

Topuria and Emmett both earned $50,000 bonuses for their gutsy five-round battle that Topuria captured via unanimous decision on Saturday at VyStar Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

Two other (disclosed) bonuses were handed out on the 13-bout card, which aired live on ABC and ESPN+. Both were finishers on a night heavy with decisions.

  • Co-headliner Maycee Barber earned a $50,000 “Performance of the Night” bonus for her bloody win over Amanda Ribas. The flyweights went toe-to-toe, mangling each other’s noses before Barber’s head kick wobbled Ribas en route to a TKO finish.
  • Featherweight main card fighter David Onama took home a $50,000 “Performance of the Night” bonus for his brutal knockout of Gabriel Santos at the 4:13 mark of the second round in the main card fight.

