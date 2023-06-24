UFC Jacksonville post-fight bonuses: Ilia Topuria vs. Josh Emmett wins ‘Fight of the Night’

The UFC Jacksonville headliner earned the “Fight of the Night” bonus after a beautifully violent showing from Ilia Topuria and Josh Emmett.
Topuria and Emmett both earned $50,000 bonuses for their gutsy five-round battle that Topuria captured via unanimous decision on Saturday at VyStar Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.
Two other (disclosed) bonuses were handed out on the 13-bout card, which aired live on ABC and ESPN+. Both were finishers on a night heavy with decisions.
- Co-headliner Maycee Barber earned a $50,000 “Performance of the Night” bonus for her bloody win over Amanda Ribas. The flyweights went toe-to-toe, mangling each other’s noses before Barber’s head kick wobbled Ribas en route to a TKO finish.
- Featherweight main card fighter David Onama took home a $50,000 “Performance of the Night” bonus for his brutal knockout of Gabriel Santos at the 4:13 mark of the second round in the main card fight.
