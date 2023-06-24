UFC Jacksonville post-fight bonuses: Ilia Topuria vs. Josh Emmett wins ‘Fight of the Night’

The UFC Jacksonville headliner earned the “Fight of the Night” bonus after a beautifully violent showing from Ilia Topuria and Josh Emmett.

Topuria and Emmett both earned $50,000 bonuses for their gutsy five-round battle that Topuria captured via unanimous decision on Saturday at VyStar Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

Two other (disclosed) bonuses were handed out on the 13-bout card, which aired live on ABC and ESPN+. Both were finishers on a night heavy with decisions.