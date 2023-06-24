‘This guy is gonna challenge for a belt’: Fighters react to Ilia Topuria’s dominance over Josh Emmett

Ilia Topuria’s dominance was so thorough, one judge gave him a 10-7 scorecard as part of his unanimous decision over Josh Emmett at UFC Jacksonville.

Fighters were almost as impressed with Emmett’s heart as much as Topuria’s dominance as the Team Alpha Male regular hung in through a five-round shellacking in the main event of Saturday’s event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Emmett vs. Topuria and other main card fights on Saturday night.

Wow what a performance form Ilia Toupuria!! This guy is gonna challenge for a belt in the not too distant future — Funky (@Benaskren) June 24, 2023

I wanna see Topuria vs Volkanovski

— Thiago Moisés (@ThiagoMoisesMMA) June 24, 2023

Topuria and Emmet delivered.



Topuria and Emmet delivered.

Exciting main event — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) June 24, 2023

Heart of a lion wow respect to both these warriors @ufc — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) June 24, 2023

Great Fight by both athletes !!!

50k for both !!!

Great Fight by both athletes !!!

50k for both !!!

Congrats @Topuriailia for a great Performance — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) June 24, 2023

Heart of a warrior. Proud of you brother. @JoshEmmettUFC — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) June 24, 2023

I think this fight shows just how good jai Herbert is he gave touporia life or death work. — Jake Hadley (@JakeHadleyMMA) June 24, 2023

Topuria might be the best boxer in the UFC after that performance. — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 24, 2023

To-pour-me-anotha ya feel me — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) June 24, 2023

Maycee Barber def. Amanda Ribas

Them ladies came to scrap congrats barber — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) June 24, 2023

@MayceeBarber with a beautifully violent and blood victory! My kind of fight! — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) June 24, 2023

Maycee showed out today!! — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 24, 2023

Ladies came to bleed today — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) June 24, 2023

Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa

Justin Tafa… I apologize. Not how I wanted it to go down. That shit is on me and I hope your eye is alright.



To the city I call home. The energy you gave me as I was walking out will be something I’ll remember the rest of my life. I’m sorry I couldn’t give you show. — Austen Lane (@A_Train_92) June 24, 2023

Man eye pokes are the worst I experienced this once before in the gym I literally thought I had lost my eye sight spent Xmas eve in a&e — Jake Hadley (@JakeHadleyMMA) June 24, 2023

Ugh that was a bad poke he’s needs to go to the hospital — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 24, 2023

David Onama def. Gabriel Santos

Brendan Allen def. Bruno Silva

Brenden Allen showed out! Keep a tight defense and countered perfectly! — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) June 24, 2023