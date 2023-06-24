‘This guy is gonna challenge for a belt’: Fighters react to Ilia Topuria’s dominance over Josh Emmett

Ilia Topuria’s dominance was so thorough, one judge gave him a 10-7 scorecard as part of his unanimous decision over Josh Emmett at UFC Jacksonville.
Fighters were almost as impressed with Emmett’s heart as much as Topuria’s dominance as the Team Alpha Male regular hung in through a five-round shellacking in the main event of Saturday’s event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
Here’s what fighters had to say about Emmett vs. Topuria and other main card fights on Saturday night.
Wow what a performance form Ilia Toupuria!! This guy is gonna challenge for a belt in the not too distant future— Funky (@Benaskren) June 24, 2023
I wanna see Topuria vs Volkanovski— Thiago Moisés (@ThiagoMoisesMMA) June 24, 2023
#UFCJacksonville
Topuria and Emmet delivered.— Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) June 24, 2023
Exciting main event#UFConABC5
Heart of a lion wow respect to both these warriors @ufc #ufcjacksonville— Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) June 24, 2023
Great Fight by both athletes !!!— Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) June 24, 2023
50k for both !!!
Congrats @Topuriailia for a great Performance #UFCJacksonville
Heart of a warrior. Proud of you brother. @JoshEmmettUFC— Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) June 24, 2023
I think this fight shows just how good jai Herbert is he gave touporia life or death work. #UFCJacksonville— Jake Hadley (@JakeHadleyMMA) June 24, 2023
Topuria might be the best boxer in the UFC after that performance. #ufcjacksonville— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 24, 2023
@JoshEmmettUFC pic.twitter.com/Wxl0Jbwfk0— Nick Newell (@NotoriousNewell) June 24, 2023
To-pour-me-anotha ya feel me— Vince Morales (@vandetta135) June 24, 2023
Maycee Barber def. Amanda Ribas
@MayceeBarber got me pic.twitter.com/rXGL1m0jzL— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 24, 2023
Them ladies came to scrap congrats barber— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) June 24, 2023
@MayceeBarber with a beautifully violent and blood victory! My kind of fight!— Paul Felder (@felderpaul) June 24, 2023
Maycee showed out today!!— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 24, 2023
Ladies came to bleed today— C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) June 24, 2023
Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa
Justin Tafa… I apologize. Not how I wanted it to go down. That shit is on me and I hope your eye is alright.— Austen Lane (@A_Train_92) June 24, 2023
To the city I call home. The energy you gave me as I was walking out will be something I’ll remember the rest of my life. I’m sorry I couldn’t give you show.
Man eye pokes are the worst I experienced this once before in the gym I literally thought I had lost my eye sight spent Xmas eve in a&e #UFCJacksonville— Jake Hadley (@JakeHadleyMMA) June 24, 2023
Ugh that was a bad poke he’s needs to go to the hospital— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 24, 2023
David Onama def. Gabriel Santos
ONAMAAAAAAAA!!!! #UFCFightNight— KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) June 24, 2023
Wow @DavidOnama145— Chris “El Guapo” Gutierrez (@CGutierrezMMA) June 24, 2023
Brendan Allen def. Bruno Silva
@BrendanAllenMMA https://t.co/jl04rwTj3p— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 24, 2023
Brenden Allen showed out! Keep a tight defense and countered perfectly! #ufcjacksonville— Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) June 24, 2023
That was a exciting first rd as long as it lasted— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) June 24, 2023
