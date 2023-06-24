 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Get this guy to a hospital’: Pros react to gruesome fight-ending foul at UFC Jacksonville

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Lane v Tafa Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

UFC Jacksonville featured one of the grisliest fouls the promotion has seen in some time.

A main-card heavyweight contest between Austen Lane and Justin Tafa lasted just 29 seconds before a gruesome eye poke by Lane ended the contest prematurely. As Lane and Tafa exchanged punches inside the pocket, Lane’s finger drove itself deep into Tafa’s right eye, creating a nightmarish scene and causing blood to stream from Tafa’s mangled peeper.

After some deliberation between the cageside physician and referee Dan Miragliotta, the bout was mercifully ruled a no-contest, as Tafa was in no condition to continue.

Check out how the MMA world reacted to the situation below.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting