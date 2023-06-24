‘Get this guy to a hospital’: Pros react to gruesome fight-ending foul at UFC Jacksonville

UFC Jacksonville featured one of the grisliest fouls the promotion has seen in some time.

A main-card heavyweight contest between Austen Lane and Justin Tafa lasted just 29 seconds before a gruesome eye poke by Lane ended the contest prematurely. As Lane and Tafa exchanged punches inside the pocket, Lane’s finger drove itself deep into Tafa’s right eye, creating a nightmarish scene and causing blood to stream from Tafa’s mangled peeper.

After some deliberation between the cageside physician and referee Dan Miragliotta, the bout was mercifully ruled a no-contest, as Tafa was in no condition to continue.

Check out how the MMA world reacted to the situation below.

Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa is declared a no-contest after an accidental eye poke to Tafa. #UFCJacksonville pic.twitter.com/1FPUxsZbwZ — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) June 24, 2023

I deserve my Win bonus that’s a DQ man pic.twitter.com/CMNdW0ZUtL — Justin Tafa (@justin_tafa) June 24, 2023

Bro, take this guy to the hospital ASAP, before he loses his sight. #UFCJacksonville — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) June 24, 2023

Ugh that was a bad poke he’s needs to go to the hospital — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 24, 2023

Get this guy to a hospital jeez — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) June 24, 2023

That eye poke was vicious oh my goodness, his eye is bleeding #UFCJacksonville — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) June 24, 2023

Worst eye poke I have seen for a while. — Erik Jon Koch (@NEWBREED04) June 24, 2023

Man eye pokes are the worst I experienced this once before in the gym I literally thought I had lost my eye sight spent Xmas eve in a&e #UFCJacksonville — Jake Hadley (@JakeHadleyMMA) June 24, 2023

Lol how is that accidental? man straight up said "KRAV MAGA!" https://t.co/bxj0XyF1uV — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) June 24, 2023

Hope he’s good man eye injury arent a joke definitely the worst eye poke to date pic.twitter.com/Ac7pTIlDub — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) June 24, 2023