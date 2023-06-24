UFC Jacksonville results: Justin Tafa’s eye leaks blood from accidental eye poke, bout ruled no-contest

Justin Tafa is used to his fights ending quickly, but not like this.

An accidental eye poke by Austen Lane caused his heavyweight bout with Tafa at UFC Jacksonville on Saturday to end prematurely, with officials giving Tafa every chance to continue even as blood visibly leaked from his eye. The bout was eventually waved off just 29 seconds into the opening round and ruled a no-contest.

Watch footage of the grisly injury and the conclusion of the bout below.

Fuerte, un piquete de ojo accidental suspende la pelea y doctor dice no va mas #UFCJacksonville pic.twitter.com/NGSGF570ik — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 24, 2023

Tafa and Lane both have a reputation for being finishers, but neither fighter had a chance to show off any of their skills as the outstretched fingers of Lane found their way into Tafa’s eye socket moments after the opening bell. Tafa immediately recoiled from the accidental foul, and a timeout was called by referee Dan Miragliotta to give him a chance to recover.

A ringside physician entered and Tafa told him that he couldn’t see out of his wounded eye. More time was given to Tafa to see if the situation would improve, but his eye remained in terrible shape and it was decided that the bout could not continue.

Tafa’s UFC record sits at 3-3 following the no-contest, while the debuting Lane will have to wait for his next fight for a chance to record his first official octagon result.