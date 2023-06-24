UFC Jacksonville video: David Onama crushes Gabriel Santos with rocket uppercut knockout

David Onama’s punching power is no joke.

At UFC Jacksonville on Saturday, Onama (11-2) leveled Gabriel Santos (10-2) with a no-doubt uppercut punch knockout to put away the durable Brazilian. All of Onama’s UFC wins have come by way of KO/TKO or submission.

Watch his latest finish below.

Santos gave Onama a hard time in the opening round of their contest, utilizing his grappling to prevent Onama from igniting his explosive striking game. Though Onama defended well against Santos’ ground offense, it looked as though Santos had found a winning strategy.

That all changed in Round 2 as Onama found his footing and started to pull away in the standup battle. Onama found a home for several accurate punches before unleashing a right uppercut followed by two more shots as Santos crashed to the canvas. A couple of follow-up hammerfists sealed the deal at the 4:13 mark of Round 2.

Afterwards, Onama re-enacted Israel Adesanya’s famous “bow and arrow” celebration from UFC 287. He is now 3-2 inside the octagon, with finishes of Santos, Garrett Armfield, and Gabriel Benitez.

Santos falls to 0-2 in the UFC after dropping a split decision to Lerone Murphy in his debut.