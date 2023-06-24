UFC Jacksonville live blog: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria

This is the UFC Jacksonville live blog for Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria, the featherweight main event on Saturday at the APEX.

Emmett, currently the No. 7 ranked featherweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, is back on the title chase after falling short in his bid to become interim UFC champion against Yair Rodriguez this past February. A 38-year-old veteran fighting out of Team Alpha Male, Emmett won five consecutive bouts heading prior to his submission loss to Rodriguez. With a 9-3 overall UFC record, Emmett now hopes to climb back into contention by knocking off one of the most intriguing up-and-coming talents at 145 pounds.

Topuria is currently MMA Fighting’s No. 8 ranked featherweight in world. A 26-year-old prospect of Georgian and Spanish descent, Topuria has been sensational thus far in his UFC career, racking a perfect 5-0 record with four consecutive stoppages, highlighted by a second-round submission of Bryce Mitchell this past December in his most recent outing. Now “El Matador” hopes to vault into title contention by dispatching one of the most veteran names at the top of the 145-pound division.

