UFC Jacksonville video: Brendan Allen chokes out Bruno Silva to end slugfest, calls out Israel Adesanya for future fight

Brendan Allen just keeps winning.

The middleweight contender scored his fifth straight victory on Saturday at UFC Jacksonville with a first-round submission of dangerous striker Bruno Silva (23-9). Allen (22-5) welcomed a standup scrap with Silva, rocking him on the feet before finishing with a rear-naked choke submission.

Watch Allen’s fierce finish below.

After the win, Allen declared himself a player at 185 pounds with plans to fight UFC champion Israel Adesanya next year.

“I’m the youngest guy in the top 15 with some of the most fights,” Allen said. “I’m really doing this, I’ve been out here and I haven’t even reached my prime, I haven’t shown everything. I will be the next champion. I’m the only guy to be able to threaten the actual champion everywhere. So with that being said, Izzy, ‘And New’ in 2024, I’m coming.”

Allen, 27, didn’t call out a specific name for his next fight, but mentioned Jared Cannonier and Dricus Du Plessis as possibilities.

At this point, doubting Allen’s championship chances would be foolish after his latest finish. Silva is well known for his kickboxing skills and knockout power, but Allen was happy to trade bombs with him. Eventually, it was Silva who was rocked by a barrage of Allen punches and when Allen found an opening on the ground, he pounced for the submission.

The official time of the stoppage was 4:39 of Round 1.

Four of Allen’s past five wins now have come via rear-naked choke. Allen entered Saturday as the No. 13 middleweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings and is likely to see a bump up soon.

Silva was coming off of a first-round TKO of Brad Tavares, but has now lost three of four.