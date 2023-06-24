UFC Jacksonville video: Mateusz Rebecki racks up 15th straight win with second-round knockout

Mateusz Rebecki looks like another one to watch in the loaded lightweight division.

The Polish standout scored a second-round knockout of Loik Radzhabov (17-5-1) at UFC Jacksonville on Saturday, a finish that was the accumulation of seven and a half minutes of dominant striking. With Radzhabov on a badly compromised leg, Rebecki (18-1) connected with a clean left hand that sent Radzhabov crashing against the cage and ended the fight.

Watch Rebecki’s knockout finish below.

Mateusz Rębecki stops Loik Radzhabov after landing a barrage of leg kicks #UFCJacksonville



(via @espnmma) pic.twitter.com/gES5ndQ5E4 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) June 24, 2023

That’s 15 straight wins now for Rebecki, who improved to 2-0 in the UFC. The recent Contender Series signing was victorious in his UFC debut this past January, when he defeated Nick Fiore by unanimous decision.

Rebecki did his homework early in the fight as he battered Radzhabov’s right leg with kicks that had the Tajikistani fighter limping. Radzhabov did his best to remain competitive, but it was clear heading into the second round that Rebecki’s strikes had affected his mobility.

The onslaught continued in Round 2 with Radzhabov unable to muster up much offense with one good wheel. Rebecki continued to land leg kicks until finding an opening for the punch that sealed the deal at the 2:36 mark of the round.

Radzhabov falls to 1-1 in the UFC following a decision win over Esteban Ribovics in his debut at UFC 285.