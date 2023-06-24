Georges St-Pierre offers to train Elon Musk after Jon Jones backs Mark Zuckerberg

Picture this: Georges St-Pierre cornering Elon Musk opposite a Jon Jones-led Mark Zuckerburg.

If that sentence seems like some weird fever dream, it’s not: St-Pierre on Saturday threw his name into the hat for a would-be MMA fight between Musk and Zuck.

St-Pierre, a UFC Hall of Famer, declared himself a “huge fan” of the Musk, who got this whole thing started when he proposed a cage match with Zuckerberg in response to a potential Twitter competitor from the Meta chief.

I‘m a huge fan of yours and it would be an absolute honor to help you and be your training partner for the challenge against Zuckerberg

Zuckerberg has drawn headlines for his deep dive into the world of jiu-jitsu, winning medals in his first tournament appearance.

Former UFC bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz also volunteered to coach Musk, who joked he would smother the social media entrepreneur with his heft in a cage match.

The idea of two billionaires figuring things out in the octagon got the whole world taking, and UFC President Dana White offered to promote the occasion. Zuckerberg partnered with the UFC for a Metaverse project with the promotion and shut down UFC Vegas 61 so he and his family could watch the fights at UFC APEX.

“This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world, bigger than anything that’s ever been done,” White told TMZ. “It would break all pay-per-view records.”

Jones on Friday declared himself Team Zuckerberg, tweeting “Let me know if you need a training partner!”

Real life is often stranger than fiction.