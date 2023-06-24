 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘What a wild ass fight’: Pros react to Chepe Mariscal’s insane brawl with Trevor Peek at UFC Jacksonville

By Alexander K. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Peek v Mariscal Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

Chepe Mariscal and Trevor Peek lit up the UFC Jacksonville prelims.

The all-action lightweights set a high bar for Fight of the Night early at Saturday’s UFC event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., going toe-to-toe for three wildly entertaining rounds. In the end, Mariscal (14-6, 1 NC) won a unanimous decision to get his hand raised in his UFC debut.

This was the first loss for Peek (8-1), who entered the weekend with all eight of his pro wins coming by way of knockout. But regardless of the outcome, it’s unlikely that his stock took a significant hit given the entertainment value that he and Mariscal brought to the octagon.

Mariscal’s grappling and more precise striking had him comfortably ahead on the cards, but the hard-hitting and unpredictable Peek was throwing haymakers from beginning to end.

UFC stars were wowed by the scrap, including Billy Quarantillo, who called it “a wild ass fight” and Renato Moicano, who wrote, “Give this mofos a bonus already.”

See more wowed reactions from the MMA community below.

