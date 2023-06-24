 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Minoru Kimura starches opponent with outrageous one-punch knockout at RIZIN 43

By MMA Fighting Newswire
RIZIN

Minoru Kimura made sure his debut in the RIZIN kickboxing ring was a memorable one.

Kimura pulled off one of the most outrageous knockouts of the weekend on Friday night at RIZIN 43, starching Daryl Lokoku in a scene that may as well have been ripped straight out of a Hollywood script. Just 68 seconds into his 161-pound kickboxing contest, Kimura pressured Lokoku into the corner then cracked him with a picture-perfect left hook over the top, which instantly shut Lokoku’s lights out and sent him crashing down to the canvas frozen in the fencing response.

To add insult to injury, Kimura connected with one more left hand as Lokoku slowly toppled to the ground.

Watch replay of Kimura’s violent handiwork below.

RIZIN 43 took place at the Makomanai Sekisui Heim Arena and aired live on FITE TV.

In the main event, former featherweight titleholder Kleber Koike tapped out Chihiro Suzuki with an armbar just 2:59 into Round 1, however the bout was declared a no-contest because Koike missed weight for what was supposed to be a championship bout.

Koike was stripped of his title as a result of his weight miss, and RIZIN rules stipulate that any fighter who misses weight is unable to be declared the winner.

