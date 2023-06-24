UFC Jacksonville Results: Emmett vs. Topuria

MMA Fighting has UFC Jacksonville results for the Emmett vs. Topuria fight card, a live blog of the main event, and more from Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday.
In the main event, Josh Emmett looks to hand Ilia Topuria his first career loss in a featherweight contest.
Amanda Ribas, who has won three of her past five fights, squares off against Maycee Barber, who has won four straight fights, in a flyweight contest in the co-main event.
Check out UFC Jacksonville results below.
Main card (ABC/ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)
Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria
Amanda Ribas vs. Maycee Barber
David Onama vs. Gabriel Santos
Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ at 11:30 a.m. ET)
Neil Magny vs. Phil Rowe
Randy Brown vs. Wellington Turman
Mateusz Rebecki vs. Loik Radzhabov
Tabatha Ricci vs. Gillian Robertson
Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Joshua Van
Trevor Peek vs. Chepe Mariscal
Jamall Emmers vs. Jack Jenkins
Loading comments...