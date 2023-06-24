UFC Jacksonville Results: Emmett vs. Topuria

MMA Fighting has UFC Jacksonville results for the Emmett vs. Topuria fight card, a live blog of the main event, and more from Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday.

In the main event, Josh Emmett looks to hand Ilia Topuria his first career loss in a featherweight contest.

Amanda Ribas, who has won three of her past five fights, squares off against Maycee Barber, who has won four straight fights, in a flyweight contest in the co-main event.

Check out UFC Jacksonville results below.

Main card (ABC/ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)

Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria

Amanda Ribas vs. Maycee Barber

Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa

David Onama vs. Gabriel Santos

Brendan Allen vs. Bruno Silva

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ at 11:30 a.m. ET)

Neil Magny vs. Phil Rowe

Randy Brown vs. Wellington Turman

Mateusz Rebecki vs. Loik Radzhabov

Tabatha Ricci vs. Gillian Robertson

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Joshua Van

Trevor Peek vs. Chepe Mariscal

Jamall Emmers vs. Jack Jenkins

Cody Brundage vs. Sedriques Dumas