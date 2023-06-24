Watch Ilia Topuria vs. Josh Emmett full fight video highlights from their UFC Jacksonville clash above, courtesy of the UFC and ESPN.

Emmett vs. Topuria took place June 24 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. Josh Emmett (18-4) and Ilia Topuria (14-0) collided in the UFC Jacksonville main event. The fight aired live on ABC and ESPN+.

Catch more video highlights below.

For a round-by-round recap of the fight, check out this live blog by MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti.

Round 1: Big-time opportunity here for Ilia Topuria, a man who I’ve believed is the future of this featherweight division for awhile now. Spanish football legend Sergio Ramos is in attendance here in Jacksonville to support his countryman. As for Emmett, at age 38, this is a make-or-break moment if the veteran ever hopes to climb his way back to another UFC title shot. Big stakes, high drama. Referee Marc Goddard is the third man in the cage. They touch ‘em up and we’re off. Emmett takes the center of the cage early and pumps out his jab. Topuria swings hard with a right hook as Emmett comes inside. Topuria rips another few hooks to the body. He’s putting every ounce of himself into these shots. Topuria has Emmett on the back foot now. Topuria with a hard calf kick. High kick misses for Emmett. Very measured approach here from both men in terms of volume, neither throwing much, both trying to pick their shots. I give the slight edge to Topuria, but that’s a toss-up round. MMA Fighting scores it 10-9 Topuria.

Round 2: Topuria goes right back to his calf kick. Emmett continues to circle and pump out his jab. Emmett wades inside but can’t find a home for a hard left hook. Topuria fires back with a looping hook of his own. Topuria is sitting on these counters right now. Topuria leading with his jab and Emmett is starting to wear it. Topuria’s defense is on-point right now. Emmett tries to rush inside but slips. Topuria unloads an atomic bomb and drops Emmett! Emmett springs back to his feet and fires back! Now we’re cooking. Topuria continues to diversify his attack. Huge counter hook by Topuria and Emmett is hurt! He’s just so damn fast in there. Wow, Emmett survives. MMA Fighting scores it 10-9 Topuria. (20-18 Topuria.)

Round 3: Ilia Topuria is on fire right now and Emmett’s face is starting to look rough. Emmett is on his bike much more this round, but he’s still overextending a ton on his punches. Just masterful defense and distance control by Topuria. The Spaniard unloads with a flurry. He’s picking Emmett apart here. Emmett’s right eye is totally shut. Another stiff jab by Topuria sends Emmett reeling. Monster right hands by Topuria. He just throws so ... damn ... hard. Emmett’s face is a crimson mask now. Topuria looks like he’s barely sweating. Emmett uncorks a counter right hand that lands but Topuria just eats it. MMA Fighting scores it 10-9 Topuria. (30-27 Topuria.)

Round 4: Emmett’s corner is desperate but they also think Topuria is slowing down. I’m not so sure about that. Man looks fresh. Topuria goes back to his jab. Yeesh, nasty calf kick by Topuria to the lead leg stumbles Emmett. Emmett bulldozes forward with a combination that misses. Topuria smashes Emmett with another hard calf kick — and that one clearly hurt. Emmett is still in this though. And he eats a hard jab just as I type that. Massive right hand downs Emmett! Topuria swarms with punches! This might be it! Emmett somehow works to his feet but Topuria is all over him! Good lord, Emmett is tough. Topuria downs him again with a right hand! Topuria hops into mount and rains down shots! Somehow, incredibly, he survives to the horn. Wow. MMA Fighting scores it 10-8 Topuria. (40-35 Topuria.)

Round 5: Marc Goddard calls in the doctor to take a look at Emmett. This one is going to continue. Emmett’s corner needs to ready to step in and save their fighter from himself though. Emmett comes out head-hunting and the crowd swells behind him! He’s loading up and throwing bombs but Topuria avoids it all. More work with that calf kick for Topuria. His defense is just so damn good tonight, he’s avoiding everything a desperate Emmett is throwing. Perfectly timed takedown by Topuria — he settles into half guard. Emmett starts to work to his feet but Topuria is pinning him against the fence. Emmett tries to scramble but Topuria is all over him. This is all Topuria. What a performance. MMA Fighting scores it 10-9 Topuria. (50-44 Topuria.)

Ilia Topuria def. Josh Emmett via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-42, 49-45)