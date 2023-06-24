Tabatha Ricci aware of Gillian Robertson’s skills, but tapping Rose Namajunas in grappling ‘completely different’ than MMA

Gillian Robertson holds the record for the most submissions in UFC women’s history with seven, but Tabatha Ricci expects to present her a whole different host of challenges when they meet this Saturday afternoon at UFC Jacksonville.

A black belt in jiu-jitsu and judo, Ricci is undefeated in her three UFC strawweight bouts, most recently highlighted by a second-round armbar over Jessica Penne, Speaking this week on MMA Fighting’s Trocação Franca podcast, Ricci insisted she’s well aware of Robertson’s credentials, which includes a 65-second rear-naked choke finish over former UFC champion Rose Namajunas at a Fury Pro grappling event this past December.

“I watched that as a grappling match, but like you said, it’s completely different [from MMA],” Ricci said. “The match started on the feet but not with an MMA stance, there were no punches to the face, so it’s completely different. But I definitely trained watching the techniques she’s done in that match as well. We’ve studied her in every aspect of the game, so we’re ready for everything.”

Ricci said she expects Robertson to shoot for takedowns because “it’s her instinct to take the fight to the ground regardless of what happens on the feet,” however Robertson has also been finished once on the mat — a first-round armbar loss to Mayra Bueno Silva back in 2018.

“I’m very confident,” Ricci said. “She has a lot of submissions but I also have a background in jiu-jitsu and judo and I’m quite confident in my ground game. I’m ready for everything. One of my goals is to master in all techniques in MMA, to be a complete fighter.”

“It’s going to be a great fight,” she continued. “She’s a very tough opponent, she has submitted a lot of people, but I haven’t seen her submit or have a high-level performance against someone as experienced as I am in jiu-jitsu, so I think it’s going to be a first for her too.”

Ricci holds an MMA record of 8-1, its only blemish being a flyweight defeat to Manon Fiorot in her UFC debut in June 2021, and she plans to give Robertson a taste of her own medicine.

“It will be wonderful if I can end this fight with a submission,” Ricci said.

“The ‘Baby Shark’ era has begun. I hope this fight elevates me a little bit in the rankings. Let’s see where it puts me. I’m in no rush. The more fights I get, the more experience I have when I get to fight for the belt. I’m not chasing anyone. My dream is great, I have a great manager and I trust my team.”