‘Ambitious’ Amanda Ribas motivated by Amanda Nunes’ two-division reign: ‘She showed it’s possible’

Amanda Ribas is listed in the top 15 of both the official strawweight and flyweight UFC rankings — and she’s out to prove that’s no fluke.

The 29-year-old talent returns to action in a 125-pound clash against Maycee Barber in Saturday’s UFC Jacksonville co-main event, and she hopes a win earns her a spot in the flyweight top five, keeping her dream alive of eventually holding double UFC gold.

“I think Amanda Nunes kind of showed the way, she showed it’s possible to become champion in two divisions,” Ribas told MMA Fighting. “And Alexa Grasso defeating Valentina [Shevchenko] — she was at the top for a long time, but Alexa showed it can be done, and the flyweights are coming up strong. Valentina was seen at one level and others at a level below, but it’s not like that anymore.”

Ribas won a decision over Viviane Araujo this past March to bounce back from a close split decision loss to then-No. 1 ranked Katlyn Chookagian, and she wants to make a similar statement in Jacksonville so she can be considered in the mix for a shot at Grasso’s title.

“Imagine that, it would be beautiful,” Ribas said. “There’s [a UFC] in Abu Dhabi again in October, it will be so cool. I’ll give my all inside the octagon, and that’s what I want. I hope it happens. I’ll be very ambitious. I’m a bit distant [from the belt] right now, whether you like it or not, but what if it happens?”

Ribas believes being put in the co-headliner of a ABC card shows the UFC “sees a future in me,” and uses that as motivation ahead of her clash with a fellow touted prospect in Barber.

“It shows we’re doing a good job,” Ribas said. “My opponent is very aggressive, she finds the distance well, and I see that fire in her eyes, the same fire I have. This fight will be very important for me. We can get to the top five with a win, so it’s very important.

“I can’t let her get too comfortable with her distance. I’ll fight on my rhythm, not hers, and I think it can end on the ground, showcasing my black belt in jiu-jitsu. I miss [submitting people]. Imagine this, a beautiful submission and a performance bonus? That would be perfect.”