Influencer Bryce Hall books bare-knuckle debut against Gee Perez at BKFC 48 in August

Social media influencer and combat sports enthusiast Bryce Hall will try his hand at bare-knuckle fighting when he makes his debut against Gee Perez at the upcoming BKFC 48 card in Albuquerque, N.M. on Aug. 11.

BKFC officials confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting on Friday.

The 23-year-old TikTok star previously attempted a boxing career, however that ended badly after he suffered a third-round knockout at the hands of fellow influencer Austin McBroom in 2021. Since that time, Hall crossed over into acting with a small role in the Netflix film He’s All That, and he recently starred in an upcoming horror film Skill House — which also features an appearance from BKFC star Paige VanZant — with the movie being produced by Proxima Studios, which is owned by Ryan Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh also just so happens to serve as the majority shareholder in Triller, who in turn owns BKFC.

Hall’s bare-knuckle debut was teased days ago by BKFC president David Feldman and he actually got into a physical altercation with Perez at the BKFC 45 weigh-ins on Friday.

Perez followed up that incident with a win in his fight at BKFC 45, which moved his bare-knuckle record to 3-0 overall. Now he’ll attempt to stay undefeated when he faces Hall in August.

Hall vs. Perez joins a growing lineup for BKFC 48, which includes a main event between local favorite and UFC veteran John Dodson and J.R. Ridge to crown a new BKFC flyweight champion.