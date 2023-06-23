Jon Jones offers Mark Zuckerberg help preparing for potential fight with Elon Musk

If Mark Zuckerberg is serious about fighting Elon Musk, then he just scored the some of the best possible backup to get him ready for the battle ahead.

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones, generally considered one of the greatest MMA fighters of all-time, threw his support behind the co-creator of Facebook and the CEO of Meta if he actually intends on battling Musk in the cage. Jones dropped his message on Twitter after Zuckerberg and Musk starting bantering back and forth about a potential fight.

“You already know I am Team Zuck,” Jones wrote on Twitter. “Let me know if you need a training partner!”

You already know I am Team Zuck…. Let me know if you need a training partner! — BONY (@JonnyBones) June 23, 2023

Intended or not, Jones dropping his message for Zuckerberg on Twitter is a double whammy for his intended opponent, because Musk is the one who spent $44 billion to buy the social media platform.

Meanwhile, Zuckerberg earned his fortune creating Facebook alongside some college friends, several of whom ended up filing lawsuits against him in a story that was later dramatized in the film The Social Network.

Now it appears Zuckerberg is looking for some real life drama once again after he got bit by the Brazilian jiu-jitsu bug in recent months, which included a competition where he was coached by famed grappling specialist Dave Camarillo.

Zuckerberg has also spent time training with ONE grappling champion Mikey Musumeci, which only adds to the list of people willing to help him get ready for Musk.

While it appears that Zuckerberg would have the combat sports experience edge, Musk has the size advantage, with six more inches of height and around 30 to 40 pounds of extra weight.

If some compromise can be made, Zuckerberg and Musk appear serious about pursuing an actual fight between them, with UFC president Dana White already throwing his hat into the ring as a potential promoter for the event.