PFL 6 video: Carlos Leal sleeps Dilano Taylor with brutal knockout to clinch playoff spot

Carlos Leal only needed a win on Friday night to clinch his spot in the PFL playoffs.

As fate would have it, he sent a message to the rest of PFL’s welterweights as well.

Headlining PFL 6’s undercard, Leal (19-4) secured his place in his second straight PFL playoffs with a brutal knockout of 2022 welterweight runner-up Dilano Taylor. After overcoming a shaky opening round, Leal rocked Taylor (10-5) with a monster right hand to seize the advantage in the second frame. With a dazed Taylor stumbling around the cage, Leal stalked his prey and unloaded a furious volley of lefts and rights, sending Taylor’s mouthpiece flying before finishing him off with one final devastating right hook.

Watch replay of Leal’s hellacious finishing sequence below.

“I just wanted to let the division know that I’m the lion in here,” Leal said in victory. “I’m the lion who’s the one born to reign. I’m the lion in this division.”

Leal, 29, has been sensational in PFL 2023’s regular season, scoring back-to-back knockouts over David Zawada and Taylor to punch his ticket to the playoffs, where he’ll seek redemption after falling short to PFL champion Sadibou Sy in last year’s semifinals.