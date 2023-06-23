UFC Jacksonville preview show: Is Ilia Topuria the future of the featherweight division?

The UFC hits the ABC airwaves for the second time in 2023 on Saturday afternoon — and one of featherweight’s most exciting young talents is taking center stage.

MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti, Alexander K. Lee, and José Youngs are back to break down UFC Jacksonville from all angles, including the intriguing 145-pound headliner between Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria. Where does Topuria rank among the sport’s best featherweight prospects and is he destined to be a UFC title contender? Can Emmett rebound from his recent setback against Yair Rodriguez and mount another run at the belt at age 38? The gang hits those topics plus the flyweight co-headliner between Amanda Ribas and Maycee Barber, the state of the UFC’s ABC shows, and much more from UFC Jacksonville.

Catch the UFC Jacksonville preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.