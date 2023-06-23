Erin Blanchfield vs. Taila Santos in the works for UFC Singapore card in August

Flyweights Erin Blanchfield and Taila Santos are targeted to clash in a key matchup at 125 pounds at the upcoming UFC Singapore card scheduled on Aug. 26.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Friday. At this time no bout agreements have been issued or signed and the UFC hasn’t made any official announcement about the matchup. Freak MMA initially reported the fight on Instagram.

Prior to her lopsided win over Jessica Andrade in February, Blanchfield was originally scheduled to face Santos, who was forced off the card after her coaches were denied entry into the United States due to visa issues. Blanchfield ultimately dispatched Andrade and then turned her attention towards a potential move to bantamweight with hopes that she could face Julianna Pena next after Amanda Nunes relinquished her 135 pound title due to her retirement.

It appears the UFC has other plans for Blanchfield with the 24-year-old fighter shifting back to the Santos fight rather than a bump up to a new division for a chance at gold.

As for Santos, she’ll fight for the first time since losing a split decision to ex-UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko back in 2022. Santos came close to dethroning Shevchenko but ultimately came up just short in her effort to pull off the upset.

Now Santos looks to get back on track while facing one of the fastest rising stars on the entire UFC roster.

If the fight is finalized, Blanchfield and Santos would meet as part of the UFC’s return to Singapore with former featherweight champion Max Holloway facing “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung in the main event.

Mike Heck contributed to this report