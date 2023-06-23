 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann 2 set for UFC Singapore

By Alexander K. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Smith v Spann Weigh-in
Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Ryan Spann is getting another shot at Anthony Smith.

MMA Fighting confirmed with sources with knowledge of the matchup that Smith (36-18) and Spann (21-8) will meet in a light heavyweight bout at UFC Singapore on Aug. 26. This is a rematch of their headlining bout at UFC Vegas 37 that Smith won by first-round submission.

The rematch was first reported by MMA Junkie.

Smith and Spann are Nos. 8 and 13, respectively, in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings.

Both fighters are in need of a win, with Smith coming off of consecutive losses to Johnny Walker and Magomed Ankalaev, and Spann most recently having lost by first-round submission to Nikita Krylov this past March.

Smith has not won since defeating Spann in September 2021. The one-time UFC light heavyweight title challenger is 4-4 in his past eight outings.

Spann saw a two-fight win streak snapped by Krylov. He is 3-3 in his past six contests, which have all ended before the four-minute mark of Round 1.

The Aug. 26 event takes place at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. It is headlined by a featherweight bout between Max Holloway and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung.

Mike Heck and Damon Martin contributed to this report.

