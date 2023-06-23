PFL 6 Results: Aubin-Mercier vs. Romero

MMA Fighting has PFL 6 results for the Aubin-Mercier vs. Romero event and more from the OTE Arena in Atlanta, Ga., on Friday night.

In the main event, former PFL lightweight tournament champion Olivier Aubin-Mercier and Anthony Romero will square off.

Former PFL tournament champion Sadibou Sy and Shane Mitchell will clash in a welterweight contest in the co-main event.

Check out PFL 6 results below.

Main card (ESPN at 9 p.m. ET)

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Anthony Romero

Sadibou Sy vs. Shane Mitchell

Shane Burgos vs. Yamato Nishikawa

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. David Zawada

Magomed Umalatov vs. Nayib Lopez

Clay Collard vs. Stevie Ray

Undercard (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Carlos Leal vs. Dilano Taylor

Natan Schulte vs. Raush Manfio

Alexander Martinez vs. Bruno Miranda

Solomon Renfro def. Jarrah Al Silawi via TKO (punches) at 1:44 of Round 2

Brahyan Zurcher def. Mike Bardsley via TKO (punches) at 4:45 of Round 2

Abdullah Al-Qahtani def. Lamar Brown via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:35 of Round 1