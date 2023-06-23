PFL 6 Results: Aubin-Mercier vs. Romero

MMA Fighting has PFL 6 results for the Aubin-Mercier vs. Romero event and more from the OTE Arena in Atlanta, Ga., on Friday night.
In the main event, former PFL lightweight tournament champion Olivier Aubin-Mercier and Anthony Romero will square off.
Former PFL tournament champion Sadibou Sy and Shane Mitchell will clash in a welterweight contest in the co-main event.
Check out PFL 6 results below.
Main card (ESPN at 9 p.m. ET)
Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Anthony Romero
Sadibou Sy vs. Shane Mitchell
Shane Burgos vs. Yamato Nishikawa
Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. David Zawada
Magomed Umalatov vs. Nayib Lopez
Undercard (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)
Natan Schulte vs. Raush Manfio
Alexander Martinez vs. Bruno Miranda
Solomon Renfro def. Jarrah Al Silawi via TKO (punches) at 1:44 of Round 2
Brahyan Zurcher def. Mike Bardsley via TKO (punches) at 4:45 of Round 2
Abdullah Al-Qahtani def. Lamar Brown via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:35 of Round 1
