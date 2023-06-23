 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

ONE Championship video: Anatoly Malykhin knocks out Arjan Bhullar to claim champ-champ status

By Guilherme Cruz
/ new
Anatoly Malykhin
ONE Championship

Anatoly Malykhin got it done.

The undefeated Russian finally got his shot at undisputed heavyweight champion Arjan Bhullar at Friday’s ONE Championship show in Bangkok, Thailand, and successfully unified his interim belt via third-round TKO.

Bhullar’s strategy was clear from the get to, attempting to wrestle and slow down a heavy-hitter Malykhin, but the interim champion was able to prevent that and connect with good strikes to the body before eventually forcing the referee to stop the bout in round three with heavy ground-and-pound, pocketing extra $50,000 in bonus for his performance.

Malykhin is now an undisputed champion in two divisions at ONE, heavyweight and light heavyweight, and said he’s out to chase Reinier de Ridder for the middleweight belt. Malykhin handed de Ridder his first MMA loss via first-round knockout in December 2022.

The other MMA bout of the card saw Shamil Erdogan knock out Rong Fan with a body kick.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting