Heck of a Morning: Instant reaction to Rose Namajunas vs. Manon Fiorot UFC Paris booking

The beauty of doing a live show in the MMA space is that when big news gets confirmed, you can react to it in real time — and that’s what happened on Friday with the confirmation of the UFC Paris flyweight bout between former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and Manon Fiorot.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck gives an instant reaction to the Namajunas vs. Fiorot matchmaking. Additionally, listener questions include the UFC bantamweight title picture, Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 on tap for Sept. 16, Erin Blanchfield’s championship potential, Cory Sandhagen getting matched up with Umar Nurmagomedov, options for the vacant UFC women’s bantamweight title, how Holly Holm could potentially shake things up, and much more.

